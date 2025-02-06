Dubai Fountain to undergo renovation in May; will temporarily close for five months

The Dubai Fountain will be temporarily closed for five months starting in May for a significant upgrade and routine maintenance, Emaar has announced in a news release.

Opened in 2009, the Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai is the world’s largest performing fountain. Known for its captivating synchronized water, music, and light performances, it has long been the centerpiece of Downtown Dubai, enchanting millions of visitors and serving as a symbol of celebration and artistry.

“This enhancement will ensure that the fountain continues to deliver breathtaking performances, elevating the visitor experience with even more mesmerizing displays,” Emaar said, adding that the upcoming enhancements aim to elevate the visitor experience with advanced technology, improved choreography, and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.

During the fountain’s brief hiatus, visitors can still enjoy the vibrant attractions of Downtown Dubai, including world-class shopping and dining at the Dubai Mall and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Emaar noted.

“Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle—it is a reflection of Dubai’s soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, stated.