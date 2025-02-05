‘Kailangan palaging perfect’: Christine Reyes responds to critics over throwback photo with late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu

Christine Reyes has responded to criticisms over a throwback photo she shared on social media featuring the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu on her birthday.

In an Instagram story, the Filipino actress expressed frustration after netizens called her post “insensitive” for combining a tribute to the “Meteor Garden” star, who recently passed away, while she greets herself a happy birthday.

“Maligayang kaarawan sa akin. Yun na lang. Oks na? Kailangan palaging perfect. Bawal magkamali nowadays. May kalu-pitan na kapalit sa mga bagay kapag nagkamali e, diba?” Reyes wrote.

She added, “Marahil ako nga talaga ay nagluluksa ngayong kaarawan ko. Good? Ang daming magagaling sa mundo.”

In the now-deleted post, Reyes shared an old photo of herself with Hsu, captioned: “Rest in peace, our childhood favorite. Also, happy 36th birthday sa akin ngayong araw na ‘to. 2-5-25.”

Critics pointed out that Hsu had no connection to Reyes’ birthday and claimed the two should have been separate posts to show proper respect for the deceased.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed confusion over whether to greet Reyes for her birthday or extend condolences to the late actress.

