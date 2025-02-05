EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Kailangan palaging perfect’: Christine Reyes responds to critics over throwback photo with late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin42 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Christine Reyes

Christine Reyes has responded to criticisms over a throwback photo she shared on social media featuring the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu on her birthday.

In an Instagram story, the Filipino actress expressed frustration after netizens called her post “insensitive” for combining a tribute to the “Meteor Garden” star, who recently passed away, while she greets herself a happy birthday.

“Maligayang kaarawan sa akin. Yun na lang. Oks na? Kailangan palaging perfect. Bawal magkamali nowadays. May kalu-pitan na kapalit sa mga bagay kapag nagkamali e, diba?” Reyes wrote.

She added, “Marahil ako nga talaga ay nagluluksa ngayong kaarawan ko. Good? Ang daming magagaling sa mundo.”

Snapinst.app 476403627 18488168179025560 5395938604598516569 n 1024

In the now-deleted post, Reyes shared an old photo of herself with Hsu, captioned: “Rest in peace, our childhood favorite. Also, happy 36th birthday sa akin ngayong araw na ‘to. 2-5-25.”

Critics pointed out that Hsu had no connection to Reyes’ birthday and claimed the two should have been separate posts to show proper respect for the deceased.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed confusion over whether to greet Reyes for her birthday or extend condolences to the late actress.

Related story: ‘Meteor Garden’ star Barbie Hsu dies at 48

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin42 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2

A Heart for Service: A teacher’s impact on OFWs from Bahrain to Uzbekistan

11 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 05T154740.432

OWWA unveils new logo, symbolizing commitment to OFWs’ welfare

32 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 05T145134.646

Marcos appoints Mercado as new president & CEO of PhilHealth

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 05T114530.827

MMDA eyes possible shutdown of EDSA busway

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button