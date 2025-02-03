EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Meteor Garden’ star Barbie Hsu dies at 48

Actress Barbie Hsu, widely known for her leading role in television drama series “Meteor Garden,” has died at 48, Taiwanese local media reported on Monday, Feb. 3.

In a statement sent to local media, Hsu’s family said the Taiwanese actress and singer passed away after contracting an influenza-induced pneumonia, according to Focus Taiwan, the English news website of state media Central News Agency.

Through her agent, Hsu’s sister and talk show host Dee Hsu said their family went to Japan for a trip during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The statement did not specify when and where Barbie died.

Hsu was famous for her performance as Shancai in “Meteor Garden,” a 2001 Taiwanese drama that also captured the hearts of Filipinos.

She leaves behind her husband, South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup, whom she married in 2022.

Hsu is also survived by her two children with her former husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xioafei. The two divorced in 2021 after 10 years of marriage.

