EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

EXO’s Baekhyun poses in front of his giant billboards along EDSA Guadalupe

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Photo courtesy: baekhyunee_exo/IG

K-pop superstar Baekhyun of EXO delighted his fans as he posed in front of five towering billboards of himself along EDSA Guadalupe.

The billboards, part of his collaboration with a local clothing brand for which he serves as a global ambassador, were a striking sight along one of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfares.

“It’s the BEST DAY todayyy,” he wrote in an Instagram post, expressing his joy over his return to the Philippines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BaekHyun. (@baekhyunee_exo)

The South Korean singer is in Manila for his highly anticipated fan meet titled “The Best Day with BENCH: Baekhyun Fanmeet,” set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 02 02T135541.446

UAE ranks 1st in the region, 18th globally in WEF’s ‘2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index’

3 mins ago
KELA Template 20

Helicopter crash in Nueva Ecija leaves female pilot dead

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 02T095828.893

Replacing lost or damaged Emirates ID: A step-by-step guide for OFWs

3 hours ago
KELA Template

American woman insists on staying in Pakistan despite being abandoned by online lover

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button