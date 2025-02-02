EXO’s Baekhyun poses in front of his giant billboards along EDSA Guadalupe

K-pop superstar Baekhyun of EXO delighted his fans as he posed in front of five towering billboards of himself along EDSA Guadalupe.

The billboards, part of his collaboration with a local clothing brand for which he serves as a global ambassador, were a striking sight along one of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfares.

“It’s the BEST DAY todayyy,” he wrote in an Instagram post, expressing his joy over his return to the Philippines.

The South Korean singer is in Manila for his highly anticipated fan meet titled “The Best Day with BENCH: Baekhyun Fanmeet,” set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2.