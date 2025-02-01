EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pia Wurtzbach calls out online hate from netizens

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: piawurtzbach/IG

Pia Wurtzbach is done tolerating the online hate she’s been receiving.

The former Miss Universe shared a screenshot of a hateful direct message on her Instagram Story, where a user criticized her choice of outfit and even wished for her divorce from husband Jeremy Jauncey.

The message read, “Praying for your divorce soon, soon he will realize you are a user and can’t bring anything to the table.”

The user also made a cruel comment about Pia’s relationship and future.

Responding to the negativity, Pia wrote, “Just another day, another DM. Wild, right?” and urged her followers to stop normalizing hateful online behavior. “C’mon people. Bagong taon na. Nag [Chinese New Year] pa,” she said, adding, “It’s exhausting, and hurtful din ha. Let’s stop normalizing this kind of online behavior. Out na natin ‘yung ganito for 2025 and instead, let’s be nice to each other and support and uplift one another.”

Screenshot 2025 02 01 145907

This isn’t the first time Pia has called out online bashers.

She’s previously asked the Miss Universe Organization to block hateful users and advocated for kindness with hashtags like #NoHateJustLove.

Recently, she also addressed critics who disapproved of her attending fashion weeks, reminding everyone to stop pitting women against each other and to focus on uplifting others.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 18

Heart Evangelista prepared to celebrate her 40th birthday

22 mins ago
iStock 1151123695

UAE expresses solidarity to US after deadly helicopter-plane collision

42 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 01T130843.569

Cacdac meets with OFWs in KSA to address concerns

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 01T121455.606

Bini Maloi clears up dating rumors with Rico Blanco

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button