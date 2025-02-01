Pia Wurtzbach calls out online hate from netizens

Pia Wurtzbach is done tolerating the online hate she’s been receiving.

The former Miss Universe shared a screenshot of a hateful direct message on her Instagram Story, where a user criticized her choice of outfit and even wished for her divorce from husband Jeremy Jauncey.

The message read, “Praying for your divorce soon, soon he will realize you are a user and can’t bring anything to the table.”

The user also made a cruel comment about Pia’s relationship and future.

Responding to the negativity, Pia wrote, “Just another day, another DM. Wild, right?” and urged her followers to stop normalizing hateful online behavior. “C’mon people. Bagong taon na. Nag [Chinese New Year] pa,” she said, adding, “It’s exhausting, and hurtful din ha. Let’s stop normalizing this kind of online behavior. Out na natin ‘yung ganito for 2025 and instead, let’s be nice to each other and support and uplift one another.”

This isn’t the first time Pia has called out online bashers.

She’s previously asked the Miss Universe Organization to block hateful users and advocated for kindness with hashtags like #NoHateJustLove.

Recently, she also addressed critics who disapproved of her attending fashion weeks, reminding everyone to stop pitting women against each other and to focus on uplifting others.