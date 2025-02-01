Heart Evangelista prepared to celebrate her 40th birthday

Heart Evangelista is set to enter her 40s this month, marking the occasion with a post on Instagram.

The Kapuso global fashion icon shared a photo of a white heart-shaped cake from Chef Castillo Fuentes, featuring an arrow and the playful word “charaught.”

“Two weeks till #Chapter40,” Heart wrote in the caption, with her birthday falling on February 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Last year, Heart celebrated her special day in cozy pajamas, surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, Chiz Escudero.

Recently, she attended Paris Fashion Week, further showcasing her stylish presence.