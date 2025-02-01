EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista prepared to celebrate her 40th birthday

Photo courtesy: iamhearte/IG

Heart Evangelista is set to enter her 40s this month, marking the occasion with a post on Instagram.

The Kapuso global fashion icon shared a photo of a white heart-shaped cake from Chef Castillo Fuentes, featuring an arrow and the playful word “charaught.”

“Two weeks till #Chapter40,” Heart wrote in the caption, with her birthday falling on February 14.

 

Last year, Heart celebrated her special day in cozy pajamas, surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, Chiz Escudero.

Recently, she attended Paris Fashion Week, further showcasing her stylish presence.

