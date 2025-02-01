‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins welcomes first child via surrogacy

Lily Collins is officially embracing motherhood!

The “Emily in Paris” star has announced the arrival of her first daughter with her husband American film director Charlie McDowell, born via surrogacy.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way,” Collins wrote in her caption, sharing a photo of her first baby.

According to TMZ, the TV star gave birth in Northern California earlier this week.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in 2021