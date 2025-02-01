Bini Maloi clears up dating rumors with Rico Blanco

Bini Maloi of the P-pop group BINI has denied rumors that she is dating Rico Blanco, clarifying that the two only met in January.

The speculation began after a video of Maloi and Blanco walking together in La Union surfaced on social media.

However, they were accompanied by other individuals, including artists Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga, Agnes Reoma, and Pat Lasaten.

During a “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” interview on January 31, Maloi addressed the rumors, emphasizing that fake news is inevitable as a public figure.

She noted that while such rumors are out of their control, she urged people to stop spreading false information in 2025.

“As long as you’re not stepping on anyone, just keep doing what you love,” she added.