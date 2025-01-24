EntertainmentEDITOR’S CHOICEFeatureTFT News

Chinese New Year 2025: Welcoming the Year of the Wood Snake

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 mins ago

Kung Hei Fat Choi! As we enter the Year of the Wood Snake, The Filipino Times is excited to share exclusive insights from Feng Shui expert Master Hang. Dive into your zodiac forecast and discover tips and strategies to thrive this transformative year with grace and wisdom.

The Year of the Wood Snake is here, bringing a refreshing wave of transformation and renewal that aligns perfectly with the vibrant energy of Feng Shui Period 9. It’s an exciting time to harness this energy and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Master Hang, a UAE-based Feng Shui expert and 31st-generation Zhengyi Taoist, shares that 2025 Year of the Wood Snake is associated with resourcefulness, adaptability, and wisdom. Thus, sectors that embody these characteristics, including education, healthcare, technology, and the creative arts, are expected to thrive.

WhatsApp Image 2025 01 22 at 4.33.49 PM e1737726643301
Master Hang, Feng Shui Expert

What’s in it for OFWs in the Year of the Snake

“For OFWs, opportunities in digital innovation, sustainable development, and roles requiring interpersonal skills and strategic thinking will be particularly favorable. Sectors like renewable energy, online education, and wellness are also expected to see growth,” Master Hang says.

He notes that as the Wood Snake embodies intelligence, elegance, and transformation, it encourages people to think deeply and act purposefully.

“The Wood element adds growth and flexibility, symbolizing opportunities for learning and self-improvement. Individuals can harness these energies by cultivating patience, expanding their knowledge, and embracing change.”

Essential tips:

  • Set your intentions
    To do this, Master Hang advises practicing meditation, journaling, or taking small, intentional strides toward long-term goals to connect with the transformative energy of the Snake.
  • Think of your financial and professional goals
    According to Master Hang, this year is an excellent time to reassess financial goals and career strategies, as the Wood Snake’s energy supports strategic planning and adaptability.
  • Explore new skills
    For OFWs, Master Hang suggests exploring additional skills or certifications to boost their expertise and engaging in networking to discover new opportunities.
  • Find long-term investments
    When it comes to finances, Master Hang recommends focusing on long-term investments and managing savings wisely.
  • Clear your space
    For Master Hang, this is the perfect time to thoroughly cleanse your space as it symbolizes the clearing out of old energy to make room for new energy.

In welcoming the Chinese New Year on January 29, Master Hang encourages everyone to wake up early. “Don’t sleep in on such an auspicious day! Open your windows and draw your curtains to let fresh air flow in for a new start!”

WhatsApp Image 2025 01 24 at 12.22.08 PM

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande celebrates first Oscar nomination for role in ‘Wicked’

22 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T125310.698

Malacañang denies hand on alleged 2025 budget blank items

59 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos left and Inday Sara Duterte right

Marcos not blocking Duterte impeachment moves

1 hour ago
Lucas Bersamin

No change in ICC policy-Bersamin

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button