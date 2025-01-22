Mindanawon film among best emerging filmmakers at int’l film festival in Dubai

A Davao-based indie filmmaking and production company has been recognized as one of the best emerging filmmakers at an international film festival held in Dubai.

Duwende Films bagged the “Best Emerging Filmmaker” award at the 11th Emirates Film Festival for its entry “Hello, Daisy,” which tackles the “dark reality of online sexual exploitation of children,” alongside four other filmmakers, three of whom are Filipino.

The film also garnered nominations for Best Film, Best Actress for Mia Cabaobao, and Best Screenplay for Franky Arrocena.

“We fully dedicate these awards and our film to the victims of online sexual abuse, especially those who cannot afford to have their own voices, and to those who are still fighting to be heard. Little by little, we are hoping to be one of the instruments for this societal issue to have more eyes and hearts fighting against it,” Duwende Films said in a statement.

Beyond the accolades, the team also emphasized the significance of this win for Mindanao’s growing independent film industry.

“As a fully Mindanawon and Dabawenyo cast and crew, we are also hoping that this milestone is a testament that indie filmmaking especially in Mindanao is at an international level where it deserves all the support, especially from its locality,” they said.

Dubai-based Filipino filmmakers were also honored, including Marman Ramirez for Fumao and Kay Cyrus Castellano for Post Parto. Allen Saflor from the Philippines was also recognized for his film Occupied.