National Museum of the Philippines now open every day of the week

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) and its Regional Component Museums will be open from Monday to Sunday starting this year, the NMP has announced on its Facebook page today, January 1.

“To start 2025 with a bang, we are delighted to announce that the NMP Central Complex in Manila and our Regional Component Museums all over the Philippines will now be open to the public all seven days of the week,” the NMP said.

“Universal access has always been our priority. By opening our museums every day and maintaining free admission, we aim to make our programs and services even more accessible to everybody,” it added.

The national museums in Rizal Park were previously open from 9am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

According to its website, the NMP operates regional, area, and site museums across the Philippines, located in Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos, Cordillera, Kabayan, Rizal, Marinduque, the Tabon Caves Complex, Bicol, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Bohol, Butuan, Zamboanga, and Sulu. On December 1, 2024, it opened its newest component museum in Davao.

Admission to these museums is free.

