Ara Mina clarifies sister Cristine Reyes did not walk out during MMFF Gabi ng Parangal

Actress Ara Mina has clarified that her sister, Cristine Reyes, did not walk out during the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal, contrary to some reports.

In an interview with PEP, Ara explained that Cristine left the event in tears because their mother, Venus Imperial, was rushed to the hospital that night, not because she was upset over losing an award or feeling humiliated.

“Kaya siya umiiyak paalis ng awards night at ‘di tinapos dahil sinugod nga mom namin sa hospital that night, hindi dahil sa hindi siya nanalo or napahiya siya,” Ara said.

“I just saw this, I felt bad sa mga ganitong news na ‘di alam ang totoong nangyari,” she added.

Ara further revealed that their mother, Venus Imperial, had suffered a mild stroke, which prompted the family emergency.

Before leaving the event, Cristine had presented the Best Supporting Actor award alongside her The Kingdom co-star Sue Ramirez and Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo.