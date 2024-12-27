The year of screenshots 2024: Top 6 people who shared their side of the story publicly online

Pics or it didn’t happen—2024 truly became the year of screenshots! Celebrities and even non-showbiz personalities shared their truth and version of the story, making screenshots the ultimate receipt.

Here’s a look at the top 6 names who made headlines with their screenshot reveals this year!

Receipt #1: Jam Villanueva

One non-showbiz personality who made waves in 2024 was Jam Villanueva, the ex-girlfriend of actor Anthony Jennings. This came after she revealed intimate screenshots of messages between Maris Racal and Anthony. Jam shared all the screenshots on her Stories, but netizens wasted no time capturing their own copies to keep their “receipts.”

Jam alleged that Anthony and Maris had been involved with each other while he was still in a relationship with her.

Maris, on the other hand, shared her side, stating that Anthony had assured her he was single before they began working together.

Meanwhile, Anthony maintained that his relationship with Jam had ended months earlier.

Receipt #2: Mark Andrew Yulo

Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo made history in the Paris Olympics 2024 by securing two gold medals for the Philippines—one for floor exercise and another for vault. But alongside his triumph, the spotlight also turned to his family, including his non-showbiz parents, Mark Andrew and Angelica Yulo.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice Angelica’s seemingly cold demeanor toward Carlos during his victory, especially compared to how she openly shows pride for his siblings. The issue quickly escalated, with the truth pointing to the family’s disapproval of Carlos’ girlfriend, Chloe San Jose.

As tensions escalated on social media, Angelica and Chloe exchanged a series of pointed posts. On September 5, Mark Andrew added fuel to the controversy by sharing a friend’s Facebook post featuring screenshots of heated arguments and snide remarks allegedly made by Chloe in the family group chat. In one screenshot photo, Chloe appeared to provoke Angelica’s anger.

Receipt #3: Chloe San Jose

Following Mark Andrew Yulo’s Facebook post, Carlos’ girlfriend, Chloe, responded with her own series of posts on the same day. She shared screenshots of Angelica’s Facebook posts, along with conversations with an unnamed individual. In one exchange, the unnamed person claimed that the Yulo siblings had a different attitude before the family came into wealth.

Chloe also addressed the group chat screenshots shared by Mark Andrew in her post’s comment section, explaining that the chat was initially created to reconcile with Angelica. She further revealed that they had celebrated the holidays together multiple times in an attempt to mend their relationship, but Angelica allegedly remained unwilling to make amends.

Receipt #4: Denise Julia

Before the year wraps up, R&B singer Denise Julia joined the screenshot saga, sharing her side of the story after celebrity photographer BJ Pascual revealed in the “Bad B*tch Bible” podcast that Denise canceled their shoot last-minute.

In response, Denise took to her Instagram Stories to address BJ’s claim, posting screenshots of their conversations to clarify her version of events. She stated that it wasn’t her team who canceled the shoot, but rather BJ’s team. She also shared that BJ’s team increased the budget unexpectedly, which is why they wanted to back out from the project.

Receipt #5: BJ Pascual

To respond to Denise Julia’s screenshot, BJ himself also shared screenshots on his Instagram Stories to “set the record straight.”

In his Stories, BJ Pascual clarified that Denise’s team backed out of the shoot not due to budget issues, but because they lacked a stylist or glam team. Despite BJ’s team offering an alternative stylist, Denise’s team still felt “unprepared” and unable to proceed with the shoot.

Only 6.5 hours before the scheduled shoot, BJ’s team decided to cancel the project and informed the entire creative team of the situation.

“At 11:27 PM, approximately 6.5 hours before the scheduled call time for the creative team, out of respect for everyone’s time, we decided to cancel the shoot. We promptly informed everyone, including the suppliers,” BJ wrote.

At the end of his posts, BJ apologized to netizens for airing out the matter publicly, especially on Christmas Day.

Receipt #6: Trevor Magallanes

Trevor Magallanes, husband of Rufa Mae Quinto, recently posted screenshots on Instagram showing alleged conversations between Rufa Mae and another man. Some netizens pointed out that the grammar in the messages suggested the man might be gay.

Trevor also shared screenshots of heated arguments between him and Rufa Mae, confirming that the couple is currently undergoing a divorce.

Pics or it didn’t happen

Everyone has their own side of the story to tell, and for many, screenshots have become the ultimate tool to back up their truth. But even screenshots can be manipulated—after all, it’s easy to crop and alter the narrative.

One thing is certain: in 2025, people will think twice before hitting “send” on their messages. Here’s to a new year of clarity and caution—Happy New Year!