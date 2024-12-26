EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Baby Driver’ actor Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16 before Christmas

‘Baby Driver’ actor Hudson Joseph Meek, 16, passed away just days before Christmas.

On the evening of December 19, 2025, Meek sustained blunt force injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle. Two days later, on December 21, the young actor succumbed to his wounds and died “peacefully” in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The actor’s mother, Lani Wells Meek, posted on her Facebook page. “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met,” she wrote.

Meek was best known for his role as the young Baby in ‘Baby Driver.’ He also made guest appearances in the Emmy-nominated series ‘MacGyver’ and lent his voice to ads for ‘Toys R Us,’ ‘McDonald’s,’ and the online game ‘League of Legends.’

He was also a member of his school’s football team, sang in the Honor Choir, and participated in student government.

Outside of school, he earned an advanced open water scuba diving certification at just 14 and traveled to all 50 US states.

