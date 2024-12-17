EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Yasmien Kurdi to meet with Sonny Angara over school bullying

Photo courtesy: yasmien_kurdi, sonnyangara/IG

Kapuso actress Yasmien Kurdi said she will be meeting with Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Thursday, Dec. 19, to address the alleged harassment in school of her daughter.

In her Instagram story, the actress expressed gratitude to those who have shown support to her family.

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you who has reached out to share your stories about your children facing bullying,” she wrote.

Kurdi shared that it is heartbreaking to hear stories of children struggling in schools over similar issues.

“This Thursday, I’ll be meeting with the Secretary of the Department of Education Sonny Angara to discuss potential solutions and strategies we can implement to address bullying in our schools,” she added.

The actress said she is committed to using her platform to advocate for change and raise awareness.

“Together, we can shine a light on this issue and empower our kids to stand strong. Let’s fight bullying and protect our children,” she said.

Last week, Kurdi publicly apologized to her daughter for the ordeal she has been experiencing at school.

“I’m so sorry… You have to go through all of this because I am your mom. But I will always be here for you. I will protect you with all my life. You are beautiful inside and out,” she wrote.

Kurdi revealed that her daughter was targeted by a group of students in her class after failing to keep up with group messages about their upcoming Christmas party.

She also recounted a troubling incident where her daughter was barred from leaving the classroom and denied food by at least seven to nine students.

“In other words, she was ganged up on,” Kurdi said.

