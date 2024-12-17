Pia Wurtzbach is 2024 The Outstanding Young Men awardee

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was named one of this year’s The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardees for her significant contributions to humanitarian service and social work.

TOYM is an “esteemed national recognition that honors Filipinos who have made exceptional contributions to their respective fields and communities.” This year, the search garnered over 100 nominations, marking one of the highest submission rates in the history of TOYM.

As a dedicated advocate for health and education, Pia has worked tirelessly on projects that promote HIV/AIDS and mental health awareness.

Earlier this month, she organized the Love Gala event, where she auctioned off her Miss Universe and Bb. Pilipinas memorabilia and donated the proceeds to a new youth center.

Nine other Filipinos were honored with the award, including Director Zig Dulay (Arts and Culture-TV/Film), Jenica Beatriz Dizon-Mountford (Humanitarian Service and Social Work), Billie Crystal Dumaliang (Environmental Leadership and Community Development), Roscinto Ian C. Lumbres (Forestry Agriculture and other Applied Sciences), Pia Ranada (Journalism and Mass Communications), Dennis Umali (Veterinary Medicine), Brent Andrew Viray (Rural Medicine and Surgery), and Venazir Martinez and Jose Gabriel Mejia (Arts and Culture).

“These extraordinary individuals have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and service, embodying the spirit of excellence and dedication… We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the TOYM awardees for their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact,” TOYM said in a Facebook post.