Philip Laude gone viral over alleged leaked messages with mistress

Philip Laude has gone viral on social media after an anonymous user shared screenshots on Reddit, allegedly showing conversations between the businessman and a supposed mistress.

The screenshots, which appear to show a Viber exchange, allegedly feature Philip chatting with a supposed mistress. In the conversation, he reportedly confides about his issues with “S,” who is believed to be his wife, a well-known businesswoman and influencer Small Laude.

“Love, sobra kitang love. Ramdam ko rin ang love mo. Hindi na tayo pwedeng mahiwalay, pareho tayong masasaktan. Kahit ang laki ng agwat ng dead natin, made for each other tayong dalawa. Sobra akong baliw sayo. Masisira ang buhay ko kung mawala ka,” read one of the messages in the alleged screenshots.

In the same exchange, the sender claimed that they had never experienced this kind of love with their spouse.

“Sobra akong na i-in love sayo lalo dahil ang feelings ko ang inuuna mo bago ang sayo,” the sender said.

“Ngayon lang ako nakaramdam ng ganitong pagmamahal sa isang tao. Never ko naramdaman ito sa asawa ko. Taken for granted lang ako lalo na yung yumaman yung kapatid niya,” the message continued.

The screenshots also included messages describing alleged mistreatment by ‘S.’

“Mahirap na maayos ang pamilya ko dahil kay ‘S.’ Kahit wala akong ginagawa, minamasama lahat. Kahit sa pag-stay ko ng toilet ng matagal, bawal na rin. Kahit na anong gawin, may meaning na masama,” one message read.

“Kahit pag punta sa bangko. Paggamit ng phone, mali rin. Kahit mga nangyari ng more than 20 years ago, binabalikan ulit kaya walang katpausan,” another message stated.

The screenshots also showed that the sender is ready to let go of their relationship with ‘S.’

“Matagal na kaming incompatible ni ‘S,’ Dati pa dapat hiwalay ngunit dahil sa mga bata at sa Chinese community, hindi natutuloy, Panahon na rin ngayon. Matagal na ako hindi masaya,” the sender said.

“Matagal na ako nagtitiis. Ngayon na si ‘S’ may hanapbuhay, handa na ako bitawan siya. Babalik lang ako kung ako ang masusunod,” they added.

“Kung ayaw nila sumunod sa kagustuhan ko, hindi na maayos ang pamilya. Pag susunod ako sa kanila, malamang hindi na tayo magkikita sa pagbabantay nila. Kagabi ko lang na-realize na minamata na nila lahat ng kilos ko. Kahit saan o anong gawin ko, tinitignan na nila,” another message read.

The screenshots were reportedly first posted on Philip’s Facebook account but were quickly taken down. Before their removal, netizens managed to take screenshots and share them on Reddit. Many commenters on the Reddit post speculated that it was the alleged mistress who had uploaded the screenshots to Philip’s Facebook account.

In another Reddit post, additional screenshots of the alleged conversation were shared. These included messages from an Instagram account under the name Precious Larra Su, who uploaded screenshots of messages from a sender named “Philip” on iMessage. One of the messages read: “F*** tayo.”

Some of the messages from the alleged sender contained profanities. One message read: “Obvious ka nang may lalaki ka na. Tang*** mo. Pakan*** ka pa. Hindi ako makikihati sa ibang lalaki,” the sender said.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Precious wrote: “You don’t get to wound somebody and then have a preference on how they heal. I did not deserve what you did to m…” The caption in the screenshot was abruptly cut off, leaving it incomplete.

As of now, the social media accounts of Philip Laude and Precious Larra Su have been deactivated. While Small Laude’s account remains active, she has yet to make any public statement regarding the issue.