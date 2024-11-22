Kathryn Bernardo wins award at Hollywood-based film festival

Kathryn Bernardo has won her first award from a Hollywood-based film festival, earning the prestigious Snow Leopard Rising Star Award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival in California, USA.

Bernardo was joined by her mother, Min, some of her co-stars, and ABS-CBN Films executives during the awarding ceremony.

The award follows the blockbuster hit of Bernardo’s film with actor Alden Richards, “Hello, Love, Again.”

The film also premiered during the film festival.

“I’m so proud of you, Katreng. Will always be your cheerleader,” said ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen in his Instagram post.

Gazmen added that Bernardo is given the Rising Star Award in recognition of her career as an actress and the potential they see in her to break through in Hollywood.

“Congrats, Katreeeeng!!! Well-deserved. Congrats also to the proud mother, Mommy Min! Super cry sya,” he added.