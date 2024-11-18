EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

AEGIS vocalist Mercy Sunot passes away after brave cancer battle

Camille Quirino

Mercy Sunot, one of the vocalists of the Filipino band AEGIS, passes away after bravely battling cancer.

The AEGIS band announced the news on their Facebook account.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest,” the band wrote in its caption.

“Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS—it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts.

Let us come together to celebrate the incredible life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed,” the band concluded.

In Mercy’s last TikTok video, the singer shared that she had difficulty breathing. Doctors later told her that there was inflammation in her lungs.

“Tapos na yung surgery ko sa lungs. Pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga, so dinala ako sa ICU. May tubig, may inflammation sa lungs ko so ginagawan na nila ng paraan,” she said while lying in her hospital bed in California. She also said that the doctors gave her steroids to help her breathe.

“Ipag-pray nyo ko please para matapos na itong pagsubok na ito. Pag-pray niyo ako,” Mercy said as she broke down in tears.

A friend of Mercy told ABS-CBN that the AEGIS singer requested to return to the Philippines on November 16. However, she could not fly back to the country because of her medical condition. She later succumbed to multiple organ failure.

AEGIS vocalists included Mercy and her sisters Juliet and Kris. The band is well known for its hits like ‘Halik,’ ‘Luha,’ and ‘Basang-basa sa Ulan.’

