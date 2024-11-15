EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Stop spreading fake news’: Coleen Garcia shuts down death rumors about Billy Crawford

Camille Quirino2 mins ago

Courtesy: Coleen Garcia-Crawford/FB and IG

Coleen Garcia-Crawford, the wife of Filipino actor and singer Billy Crawford, urged netizens to stop spreading fake news about Billy Crawford passing away.

“Stop spreading fake news that Billy Crawford is dead,” Coleen wrote in her Facebook post. “Paano niyo nagagawang ipakalat sa publiko na wala na siya, eh kasama pa niya si Amari?”

“Hindi na ba kayo naaawa?” she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. “How could you do that to these two handsome men?” she added.

A Facebook page posted a now-deleted video making rounds online that Coleen took away her husband’s life, garnering  3.6k likes, 228 comments, and 222k views.

Other posts on the same page about Billy’s rumored death also mentioned celebrities like Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, and Vice Ganda, claiming they were outraged at Coleen, accusing her of murdering Billy.

On November 13, Coleen shared a video of their son Amari on her Instagram stories, which Billy also reposted on his official account.

In the comments section, Coleen thanked everyone who stood by the truth.

“Thank you to all those who remain vigilant and critical, choosing truth over misinformation. Your commitment to seeking facts, questioning sources, and promoting accuracy is invaluable in creating a more informed and responsible world. Keep standing strong in the face of falsehoods,” she wrote.

