Chelsea Manalo reflects on her closed-door interview experience for 73rd miss universe

Staff Report

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo shared her reflections after her recent closed-door interview at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, calling it an inspiring experience that left her feeling “proud” and “grateful.”

Manalo expressed that she walked into the interview with a “calm heart” and emerged feeling honored to have shared her story with authenticity and grace.

The beauty queen likened the experience to her closed-door interview during the Miss Universe Philippines competition, a moment that first taught her the power of speaking from the heart.

“Back then, I spoke with sincerity, and today was no different,” she wrote. This personal approach has become central to Manalo’s journey in pageantry, allowing her to connect meaningfully with those she meets along the way.

Manalo also emphasized the significance of representing the Philippines on the global stage, noting that her goal is to stay true to herself while proudly carrying the Philippine flag.

“Here’s to representing the Philippines with pride and staying true to myself,” she wrote.

The 73rd Miss Universe competition is set to be held on November 16 in Mexico. Manalo is vying for the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown.

