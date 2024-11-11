BINI bags Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024; first Filipino group to do so

These girls are raising the bar!

P-pop sensation BINI has been named “Best Asia Act” at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), making history as the first Filipino act to win the prestigious award.

In a post on their account on X, BINI expressed their gratitude for the recognition, adding that the honor meant the world to them.

“This honor means the world to us, seeing Filipino music shine on the global stage. Maraming salamat po!”

BINI triumphed over Illit (South Korea), Mahalini (Indonesia), Masdo (Malaysia), and Sakurazaka46 (Japan) to win the award.

While Moira Dela Torre, Maymay Entrata, and Sarah Geronimo were all nominated for the same award in previous years, it was BINI who achieved the goal of being the first Filipino to finally win it.

And this is just the latest feather in the Nation’s Girl Group’s cap.

In July, BINI was also the first Filipino to perform at the KCON LA music festival, wowing the audience with their single “Cherry on Top.”

They are set to hold their three-day Grand BINIverse concert at the Araneta Coliseum from November 16 to 18.