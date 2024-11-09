EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Javi Benitez confirms split with Sue Ramirez

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: starmagicphils; javibenitezzz/IG

Victorias City, Negros Occidental Mayor Javi Benitez has confirmed that he and actress Sue Ramirez have ended their five-year relationship.

In a statement posted on his Instagram story, the politician said that it has been four months since their breakup.

“Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways. I look back with so much gratitude for the smiles, the laughter, and all the little joys we shared,” he said.

Benitez spoke highly of Ramirez, describing her as a “beautiful soul” and a “gem in the entertainment world.” He also expressed that she had taught him how love can be both “fierce and gentle.”

“I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves. Here’s to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead,” Benitez said.

“I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine,” he added.

The statement comes after a video showing an alleged kiss between Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez went viral on social media.

