Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan separated — report

Photo courtesy: msaiaidelasalas/IG

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas is set to confirm her rumored split from husband Gerald Sibayan in an exclusive interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” this Monday, November 11, which coincides with her birthday.

TV host Boy Abunda revealed on the Friday episode of his show that Ai-Ai would address the separation rumors in a heartfelt conversation.

A separate source of Pep.ph confirmed that Ai-Ai and Gerald have already called it quits.

The couple, who married in December 2017 despite a significant age difference, had been together for a decade, making news of their separation surprising to many.

In a previous interview, Ai-Ai hinted at personal struggles, expressing fear of being alone and apologizing to her younger self for allowing others to hurt her emotionally and physically.

This interview will mark Ai-Ai’s first public confirmation of her split with Gerald, who was notably absent from recent discussions about her life.

