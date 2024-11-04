EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kobe Paras confirms relationship with Kyline Alcantara

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 mins ago

Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras. Courtesy: Kobe Paras/IG

Kobe Paras has finally confirmed that he is dating Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, Paras was asked who his biggest crush was.

“Kyline Alcantara,” Paras responded with a smile. “Because we are dating,” he added.

A follow-up question came up, asking the basketball star when he first realized he had a crush on Alcantara. He responded, “Earlier this year.”

Paras described Alcantara as someone who is “caring and respectful.”

Despite admitting to his new relationship status, Paras did not disclose when they started dating. Meanwhile, Alcantara has yet to address her relationship with the basketball player.

Earlier this year, relationship rumors surrounded the couple after they were seen as a pair on several occasions, such as the GMA Gala, which they attended together as each other’s date.

They starred in the online series “Miss Legends,” released in September this year.

