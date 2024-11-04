Claudine Barretto: ‘I will protect Rita Daniela; I was a victim years ago’

Claudine Barretto took the time to have a call with Rita Daniela and sympathize with her, saying that she was a victim of abuse, too.

In an Instagram post, Barretto posted photos of her video-calling the ‘Widows’ War’ actress, who recently filed acts of lasciviousness against co-actor Archie Alemania.

She wrote in her post: “Di po ako nakikisawsaw sa mga naglalabasang issue. Rita has been a true-blooded Claudinian, supporting me through my highs and lows. Claudinian man si @missritadaniela o kahit sino, di Claudinian, it does not matter!!! She is a mother! A single mother and father.”

To the fans who think Daniela is using her, Barretto has a message: “I went out of my way to be there for Rita. Sa mga nagsasabi o magsasabi [na] ginagamit niya ako, please know that she isn’t. Why am I in the middle of a crossfire? Because I believe and will protect her.”

Barretto also has a message to Alemania: “To her perpetrator, ako [ang] harapin mo! Apologize before it’s too late, boy.”

“If you broke someone, please, have the heart to genuinely apologize. It won’t make you less of a man to admit. Choosing to be responsible and owning up to your actions and mistakes will be good for your soul.

“What you have done is beyond just the trauma. The damage has been done. Makikipaglaban ka raw sa korte to clear your image and name, and I respect you doing this for your family.

“It’s easier to own up and apologize. You have a family,” Barretto said.

She also cleared that she has nothing against Daniela’s perpetrator and is even willing to mediate if Rita wants.

Meanwhile, Barretto urges everyone to not blame the victim. “Nakikiusap at nagmamakaawa ako, please, let us not victim blame here. Let’s please show her our compassion and love.

“I will always protect anyone who is going through this for I myself was a victim years ago! Rita, you are strong and loved. God hears you. I am here for you,” Barretto concluded.