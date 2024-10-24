EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kate Cassidy pays emotional tribute to late boyfriend Liam Payne, reveals their future plans

Courtesy: Kate Cassidy/IG

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following the singer’s passing, reflecting on their relationship and future plans.

Posting a series of photos from their two years together, Kate expressed her grief, saying, “My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.” Kate described Liam as someone who made a “huge impact” on the world, spreading happiness to millions of fans, friends, family, and especially to her.

She called him her “best friend and the love of my life.” In her tribute, Kate revealed they had planned to marry within a year.

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel,” she wrote.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires at the age of 31.

An autopsy confirmed he suffered multiple injuries, with police indicating possible substance abuse involvement.

Tributes from artists like Charlie Puth and Zedd, as well as his former One Direction bandmates, have poured in.

