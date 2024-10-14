BTS’ J-Hope soon to be discharged from military, BIGHIT announces

K-pop superstar and BTS member J-Hope is set to complete his military service, record label BIGHIT MUSIC announced.

“We are excited to bring you the news of j-hope’s upcoming military discharge. j-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged,” the label wrote in a statement

While no specific discharge date was provided, BIGHIT urged fans to avoid visiting the site on the discharge day to prevent overcrowding, noting that no special events are planned.

“Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of j-hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts,” BIGHIT said.

J-Hope will be the second member of BTS to complete the mandatory military service, while the whole group is set to make a comeback in 2025.