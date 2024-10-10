Pinay pride! Dubai OFW lands top 10 spot at Mrs. Universe 2024

Dubai-based OFW Vevherly Gador proudly secured 10th place in the 47th Mrs. Universe 2024 and the title “Mrs. Perfection,” showing the strength and grace of Filipinas on the global stage and bringing immense pride to OFWs and Filipinos worldwide.

In a Facebook post, Gador wrote: “Mabuhay Philippines! I hope I [made] you all proud. WE ARE [IN THE] TOP 10, AND WE ARE MRS. PERFECTION.”

Gador first thanked God in her post, followed by the people who supported her throughout her Mrs. Universe journey. “First, thank You, Lord, for [these] great blessings. All throughout my journey, not just Mrs. Universe, but my whole life, You guided me,” Gador said.

She also thanked her family and friends in the UAE and Middle East for the “full blast support.”

“I am your Mrs. Universe Philippines, Vevherly Gador, your Mrs. Universe Perfection 2024, and Mrs. Universe Top 10. Thank you all and God bless us all,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Universe announced Belarus as the winner of the beauty pageant, which was held in Incheon, South Korea from 2-10 October 2024.

Here is a full list of the top 10 countries in the 47th Mrs. Universe beauty contest:

Winner – Belarus

1st runner-up – North Asia

2nd runner-up – Siberia

3rd runner-up – Dubai

4th runner-up – Middle East

6. USA

7. Azerbaijan

8. Alps

9. Caribbean sea

10. Philippines