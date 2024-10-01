EntertainmentTFT Reach

Global superstar Wiz Khalifa to return to Dubai this November

The multi-platinum selling American rapper will perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 16th November 2024. Tickets are on sale now at coca-cola-arena.com.

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa is set to headline a live concert at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday 16th November 2024.

Since his breakthrough debut album, Rolling Papers in 2011, which included chart-topping tracks like “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep,” Wiz has cemented his place as one of hip-hop’s biggest names. He continued his meteoric rise with global hit “See You Again” from the Furious 7 soundtrack, which topped charts in 95 countries and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song.”

Wiz has released seven studio albums, including the #1 Billboard album Blacc Hollywood and full-length solo album Multiverse, and acclaimed projects like The Saga of Wiz Khalifa.

His dynamic live shows and signature hip-hop style make his upcoming performance a must see concert for music fans across the region. Attendees can expect an unforgettable set filled with timeless hits and new tracks, making it a night to remember.

Wiz Khalifa’s debut performance at Coca-Cola Arena on 16th November will be a highlight of Dubai’s entertainment calendar, bringing his infectious beats and signature energy to the iconic venue. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this event is expected to sell out fast.

This event is brought to you by Dubai Calendar and presented by All Things Live Middle East.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Wiz Khalifa perform live at Coca-Cola-Arena. Tickets start
from AED 199 and are available now from www.coca-cola-arena.com.

