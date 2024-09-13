EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino arrives in Manila after years of medical treatment in US

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Actress and TV host Kris Aquino arrived in the Philippines on Friday morning, after around two years of seeking treatment for her autoimmune disease in the United States.

Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva, who was a companion of Aquino on her trip back to Manila, shared a video on Instagram that they had landed at the airport.

“I’m so back,” he said in his caption, which was reposted by Aquino’s fan page on X.

Meanwhile, fans of the “Queen of All Media” welcomed her return and sent heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

In a separate Instagram post, the TV host announced that she will be flying back home to the Philippines from the US to continue her medical treatment.

Related story: ‘This is now the fight of my life’: Kris Aquino to return to PH for treatment

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Abalos

Dubai Police welcome Interior Secretary Abalos; strengthen security ties

58 mins ago
green buses

Abu Dhabi launches green buses, reveals route

3 hours ago
Maymay

Maymay Entrata takes on the E-Trike Karaoke challenge; earns praise from netizens

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T155601.713

DND opposes anew Quiboloy’s military custody request

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button