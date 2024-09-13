Kris Aquino arrives in Manila after years of medical treatment in US

Actress and TV host Kris Aquino arrived in the Philippines on Friday morning, after around two years of seeking treatment for her autoimmune disease in the United States.

Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva, who was a companion of Aquino on her trip back to Manila, shared a video on Instagram that they had landed at the airport.

“I’m so back,” he said in his caption, which was reposted by Aquino’s fan page on X.

Touched down… hello Manila 🇵🇭💛 pic.twitter.com/7FPOB5yWkB — Kris Aquino (@KrisAquinoWORLD) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, fans of the “Queen of All Media” welcomed her return and sent heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

In a separate Instagram post, the TV host announced that she will be flying back home to the Philippines from the US to continue her medical treatment.

