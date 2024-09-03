Newly crowned Mrs. Universe Philippines based in Dubai dedicates win to OFWs

“You are the unsung heroes, working tirelessly to provide for your families and building a better future for our nation. This crown is a tribute to your strength and spirit. I hope to use this platform to raise awareness and advocate for the rights and well-being of all OFWs across the globe,” Gador said in a Facebook post as she extended her thanks to her supporters.

Newly crowned Mrs. Universe Philippines and Dubai-based overseas Filipino worker Vevherly Gador is dedicating her win to fellow OFWs around the world.

The Mrs. Universe Foundation 2024 coronation night was held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati on August 25, where she also bagged the Best in Long Gown award designed by Cris Cadungog.

For Gador, winning the title is a dream come true and proof of another miracle in her life.

She also thanked her daughter, who has been her inspiration and has pushed her to be the best version of herself.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my daughter. You are my inspiration, my strength, and my reason for striving to be the best version of myself every single day. This victory is as much yours as it is mine. Your unwavering love and belief in me have carried me through every challenge, and I dedicate this title to you,” Gador said.

She then thanked her supporters, mentors, family, and friends for their encouragement and faith that served as her guiding light.

“This title is not just a crown on my head, but a reminder of the responsibility to uplift, empower, and inspire others. I am honored to carry this torch and to represent the incredible women of the Philippines on the global stage,” she added.

Gador was hailed as the Mrs. Universe Philippines Foundation Middle East last July, a pageant which aims to empower married women, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents, advocate for important causes, and inspire others through their dedication to community service and charitable efforts.