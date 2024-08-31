Catriona Gray robbed in London

Beauty queen Catriona Gray today shared her and her family’s traumatic experience in London through her Instagram Stories.

“Robbed in the middle of London whilst stopping for lunch on the way to the airport. Our passports and belongings [are] gone. Traumatized,” Gray captioned a photo of her car with a broken rear window.

She did not elaborate on the other details, but in her earlier posts on Instagram, she revealed that she is with her family in the UK.

“In the UK for a very special trip for my papa, we’re road-tripping from London through Scotland and back. And to no one’s surprise the Cotswolds has my (lola) heart,” Gray said in one of her posts.

“Edinburgh, you have my heart. It’s my first time in Scotland and my dad’s first time back to his homeland since he immigrated to Australia at the age of 7 back in 1952. And it’s like I’m discovering right alongside him — our heritages and family history. I’m so grateful to be able to do this trip with him,” she added.