Zsa Zsa Padilla on the road to recovery after surgery

Courtesy: Zsa Zsa Padilla/Instagram

OPM singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla took to social media to express her gratitude for the support she has been receiving as she deals with her recent health issues and is now well on her way to recovery.
In an Instagram post, she thanked her followers and fans who sent her messages and prayed for her speedy recovery, and accompanied it with a photo showing her all smiles.
In the caption she said: “This was taken a few minutes ago after the clinic took out my catheter. They also took out all of my wound dressing. My doctor asked if I was taking collagen ‘coz I healed pretty well. I take a lot of supplements!
“Everyone seems amazed how I was walking day after the surgery. My stomach is filled with battle scars (so is my back), but hey, happy to be around and wish to be around for many more years.”

 

Zsa Zsa explained that the medical procedure she went through in Singapore was called Robotic Left Ureteric Reimplantation and Insertion of Left DJ Stent. She also clarified that she does not have a rare kidney disease but was just “born structurally different.”

Earlier, she shared that she was born with a “mega ureter,” saying that its size was that of a sausage instead of a thin tube three to four millimeters in diameter.

“It has bothered me for as long as I can remember. I was often scolded as a child “kasi pinipigilan mo wiwi mo” and I thought while sitting on “maligamgam” water in a small planggana that it was partly true since I’d rather be playing in the streets and holding my pee than going to the bathroom!”

She went on saying that she had been struggling with UTI for many years and that taking oral antibiotics became a routine for her. It was only in 2007 that doctors were able to see the real culprit.

In 2023, she discovered that she was already antibiotics-resistant. Her hopes to finally have a surgery in the US this year were also for naught.

“I then thought of Singapore since I heard of people going here for their medical needs, and asked my friend, Alice Eduardo to give me a recommendation. They gave me an office number that’s based in Manila. And they coordinated with Doctors who could help me with my problem.”

Zsa Zsa said that she will need to return to Singapore for the removal of the DJ stent. “Then I can go back to moving normally – playing badminton and performing on stage,” she added.

