OPM hits beyond Tagalog? Listen to these songs in various Philippine languages

With around 200 languages and dialects in the Philippines, it’s no surprise that Filipino artists are incorporating these diverse languages into their music.

As Original Pilipino Music (OPM) continues to rise in popularity, songwriters are also embracing languages beyond Tagalog, celebrating their native roots.

Want to discover OPM songs written in regional languages other than Tagalog? Then this list is perfect for you!

Puhon by TJ Monterde

Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde, who envisions releasing songs written in his mother tongue, dropped “Puhon” in 2020. This heartfelt song written in Bisaya means “God-willing” or “someday.”

It conveys a sense of hope and optimism, narrating how a person waits for the right time to be with his loved one despite the uncertainties.

Padaba Taka by Dwta

The phrase “padaba taka” is a common expression in the Bikol language used to express deep affection, which translates to “I love you” in English language.

From the title itself, singer-songwriter Dwta explores love and affection in her song “Padaba Taka” through her local language, Bicolano.

The song was released in 2022 and has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube as of writing.

Kbye by Alamat

If you feel like you need to hear more, why not listen to P-pop boy group Alamat’s debut song, “kbye,” which features seven Filipino languages in one song?

This hip-hop track incorporates the native languages of its members Taneo, Mo, Jao, Kin, Tomas, R-Ji, Valfer, Gami, and Alas, representing various regions of the Philippines.

Released in 2021 on Valentine’s Day, the song delves into themes of betrayal and confusion after a partner leaves without explanation.

The verses are written in mixed languages including Ilocano, Kapampangan, Tagalog, Bicolano, Waray-Waray, Hiligaynon, and Bisaya, showcasing the Philippines as a multilingual country.

Palayo by SB19’s Felip

Marking his solo debut, P-pop group SB19 member Ken released “Palayo” under his real name, Felip, written in a mix of Tagalog, Bisaya, and English languages.

This R&B track, released in 2021, explores the theme of someone distancing oneself from a failing relationship, gaining 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Felip, who hails from Zambaoanga del Sur, penned this song himself while taking pride in his Bisaya roots.

As variety of local languages are also being featured in OPM songs—from Bisaya, Bicolano, and more—this representation also helps in preserving and promoting the country’s rich multicultural and multilingual heritage.