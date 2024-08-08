Jodi Sta. Maria says she prayed hard for annulment with Pampi Lacson Jr.

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria opened up about how hard she prayed for her annulment with her ex-husband Pampi Lacson Jr.

“I believe ‘yung mga tao din na naka-witness nung journey, isa rin sila sa pinakamasasaya for us. Kasi alam na mga taong ‘yun kung how hard we have prayed for this one,” Jodi told ABS-CBN News. “At matagal ha. Hindi biro. 13 years,” she added.

The actress also shared that when the annulment was granted, the first person she called was Pampi. “Sabi ko, congratulations to us. Sabi ko, finally. Sabi ko, case closed,” Jodi said.

The two have been separated for over a decade. And even though both parties are on good terms, Jodi said it was still important for her to close this chapter of her life—legally.

“It’s been more than a decade I filed for it and then finally it has been granted. And parang for me, kasi parang even if na napakaayos ng relationship namin ni Pampi, importante pa rin siya na parang legally, kumbaga, matapos,” the actress said.

In June 2024, the Supreme Court granted the nullity of her marriage with Pampi. The actress said they now have a “blended family” where love and respect are always present. A blended family describes a family that consists of a couple, their children, and their children from previous relationships.

Nevertheless, Jodi emphasized that respect and love have always been constants in their “blended family.” She also reassures Thirdy, her son with Pampi, that he is surrounded by love from many people.

“We would always explain to our son Thirdy na parang, mas maraming nagmamahal sa ‘yo ngayon. Kasi ayoko rin na tignan niya ‘to na okay, hindi siya ‘yung ideal. But it does not mean na bad ang pagkakaroon ng blended family,” Jodi said.

“Because I believe na hindi pa rin siya popular concept ngayon eh. Lalo na sa kultura natin na napaka-conservative. Parang may mga tumataas ang kilay pa rin at hindi pa rin sila boto sa gano’ng klase ng setup. But at the end of the day, it’s really to each his own. It’s working for us,” she added.

Jodi and Pampi tied the knot in 2005 before parting ways in 2010. Their son, Thirdy, is now 18 years old.

Meanwhile, Jodi pursues her own goals in her career and personal life. “Nandun pa rin yung ipu-pursue natin ‘yung master’s degree natin sa psychology. So I’m just praying for an opening sa schedule,” she said.