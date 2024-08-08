International Cat Day: Pinoy and foreign celebrities who are proud cat ‘furrents’

The past two weeks have been a treat for sports fans all over the world. But today, August 8, let’s make some time to remember our cute feline friends as we celebrate International Cat Day. Whether you’re famous or not, these wonderful creatures will surely appreciate your love for them. Wanna know though some of the popular Pinoy and international celebrities who are also certified cat fans? Check out our list below:

Taylor Swift

Considered a must-know for all Swifties are the names Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button – Taylor Swift’s three adorable cats. They often make appearances on Taylor’s social media, and even in her music videos, entertaining everyone with their playful and endearing personalities.

Ed Sheeran

Perhaps only true-blue Ed Sheeran fans would know that the singer-songwriter behind the songs “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud” is also a loving cat owner. He even has a dedicated social media page called “thewibbles” for his whiskered companions, Calippo and Dorito.

Jodi Sta. Maria

Upon arriving in the Philippines from her family trip to Japan in 2023, Jodi decided to adopt the stray kitten she saw at the NAIA Terminal 1, which touched the hearts of many. She wittingly named her “Naia,” pronounced as na-ya.

“Adopting Naia has brought so much joy, love, and countless purrs into my life. Rescue kittens have so much love to give and truly complete a home. Let’s celebrate the happiness and companionship our adopted kittens bring into our lives!” Jodi wrote on her Instagram post today. She also urged everyone to share their cat adoption stories and spread the love for their pets.

Jennylyn Mercado

Pinay actress Jennylyn Mercado shares her love of cats with her husband Dennis Trillo. They used to have eleven cats and even set up a cat café called Litterbucks years ago. Jennylyn revealed in a video on her YouTube channel that the cats were all staying with them even after the café ceased operating.

Anne Curtis

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis used to describe her exotic shorthair cat Mogwai as “our grumpy old woman,” and would often share photos of them on her social media. Sadly, in an Instagram post last month, Anne confirmed that 11-year-old Mogwai has crossed the rainbow bridge.

“He will always my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man,” Anne wrote, adding that she will miss him. Anne still has Pixie, also an exotic shorthair, which she says is “our real-life female version of Garfield.”

