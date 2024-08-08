EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Gerald Anderson recognized for heroic rescue efforts during Typhoon Carina

Courtesy: Gerald Anderson/IG

Actor Gerald Anderson was awarded the prestigious “Search and Rescue” medal by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for his heroic efforts during Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

The awarding ceremony, led by PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, took place at the Port Area in Manila. Anderson was recognized for his bravery in rescuing victims stranded in floodwaters in Quezon City on July 24.

In a statement, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo praised Anderson for his consistent participation in the Coast Guard’s relief operations and disaster rehabilitation efforts.

“He has been a steadfast presence during our missions, from helping Aetas in Zambales to supporting recovering families in Marawi. His contributions have extended to donating medical supplies and tents at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Balilo said.

The PCG Auxiliary described the Search and Rescue medal as an award given “for exemplary acts in the conduct of search and rescue resulting in the saving of life at sea.” Anderson, who holds the rank of auxiliary commander, is also an army reservist.

Netizens have commended Anderson for his courage and selflessness in the face of disasters, recognizing his ongoing commitment to helping those in need.

