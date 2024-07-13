Rico Blanco posts ‘Kisapmata’ teaser after Maris Racal breakup

Rico Blanco took to Instagram to post a teaser about the Kisapmata track he’s been working on right after Maris Racal’s statement on their breakup.

The singer wrote in the caption: “07.19.24” but in the video, Blanco wrote: “POV: You’re finally ready for the world to hear the track you’ve been working on for the last five months.”

This intrigued many fans. One commenter said: “Five months daw binuo. So five months before magkag problema na sila?”

Meanwhile, some commenters still believe in their love: “Ano man pinagdadaanan niyo ngayon ni madam, alam ko malalagpasan niyo to pareho. Naniniwala pa rin kaming RBMR na may forever kayong dalawa. Sana gabayan mo palagi si madam, idol. Wag ka bumitaw sa pagmamahalan niyo. Ipaglaban mo,” one commmenter said.

Blanco has not yet made a public statement about his breakup with Racal.