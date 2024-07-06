Pet weddings on the rise in China

In China, pet ownership is on the rise, and with it, a new trend: pet weddings. Recently, two golden retrievers, Bree and Bond, celebrated their union in a lavish ceremony.

According to a report by Reuters, the event featured all the trappings of a human wedding, including a cake, a white lace gown, and a beautifully decorated outdoor venue.

The dogs’ owners, Rye Ling and his girlfriend Gigi Chen, planned the entire wedding ceremony. They hired professional photographers, designed wedding booklets, and ordered a custom-made cake that cost about AED 404 (PHP 6,640).

The two dogs even exchanged vows in the presence of other pet owners and other canine friends.

The trend in pet weddings is a huge irony as the fast-aging country sets policies to encourage human marriages amid a declining population and low marriage and birth rates. However, people remain steadfast in their desire to stay single and spend money on their furry friends.