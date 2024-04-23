EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Aubrey Miles friendly responds to basher who criticized her fashion

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Courtesy: Aubrey Miles/Instagram

Filipino actress Aubrey Miles gently responded to a basher who ‘cringed’ at her fashion.

In an Instagram post, Aubrey shared photos of her wearing a Fendi outfit, on a plane to the UAE.

She captioned her post: “Touchdown Dubai. Check out the airport. No more flood. The Incredible Dubai.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

One commenter, however, chose to criticize her clothes. “Oh jeez. Try a li’l harder without the name brand lol,” the comment wrote before adding “#cringe.”

However, the actress chose to be friendly about it. “Haha It’s all good. Finally, I got to wear my old Fendi clothes. It’s been a while. You know there’s more where it came from,” Aubrey said with a laughing emoji.

In a separate comment, a friend of Miles pointed out the basher’s remark. Aubrey said: “May nag-cringe na nga. Full brand daw, Fendi ako.”

“Haha minsan lang ako mag matching-matching ng branded may nainis agad,” she added.

The Filipina actress told her fans in the comments that her trip to the UAE would be short-lived and that she wanted to try the zipline in Ras Al Khaimah, which she tried.

“A two-minute zipline is freaking long! Flying over the Ras Al Khaimah at 160kph. That’s why it’s The World’s Longest Zipline. Unbelievable!” Aubrey captioned her Instagram post where she shared a video of her trying the zipline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

 

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

