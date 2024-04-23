Aubrey Miles friendly responds to basher who criticized her fashion

Filipino actress Aubrey Miles gently responded to a basher who ‘cringed’ at her fashion.

In an Instagram post, Aubrey shared photos of her wearing a Fendi outfit, on a plane to the UAE.

She captioned her post: “Touchdown Dubai. Check out the airport. No more flood. The Incredible Dubai.”

One commenter, however, chose to criticize her clothes. “Oh jeez. Try a li’l harder without the name brand lol,” the comment wrote before adding “#cringe.”

However, the actress chose to be friendly about it. “Haha It’s all good. Finally, I got to wear my old Fendi clothes. It’s been a while. You know there’s more where it came from,” Aubrey said with a laughing emoji.

In a separate comment, a friend of Miles pointed out the basher’s remark. Aubrey said: “May nag-cringe na nga. Full brand daw, Fendi ako.”

“Haha minsan lang ako mag matching-matching ng branded may nainis agad,” she added.

The Filipina actress told her fans in the comments that her trip to the UAE would be short-lived and that she wanted to try the zipline in Ras Al Khaimah, which she tried.

“A two-minute zipline is freaking long! Flying over the Ras Al Khaimah at 160kph. That’s why it’s The World’s Longest Zipline. Unbelievable!” Aubrey captioned her Instagram post where she shared a video of her trying the zipline.