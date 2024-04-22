Amid break up rumors, Catriona Gray, Sam Milby spotted in an event

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby have been spotted together at the birthday party of Cornerstone Entertainment president Erickson Raymundo.

Both Gray and Milby are under the talent management agency and they were both present at Raymundo’s party in Pampanga.

In one of the Instagram stories, Gray can be seen leaning toward Milby, who had his hand behind her back.

Another video showed Gray touching Milby’s face.

“The heat can’t stop these sweet couple Cat & Sam, and we are all here to celebrate Erickson’s bday… Erik and my food trip in Pampanga this week,” Pinky Tobiano, one of the guests, said in her post.

Last February, Cornerstone admitted that Gray and Milby are facing challenges in terms of their relationship. The management did not elaborate on this particular problem.

“We would like to address the recent rumors surrounding their relationship. While it is true that Sam and Catriona are currently facing some challenges in their relationship, they are actively working on resolving these issues together,” said Cornerstone.

The management asked the public to respect the couple’s privacy as they deal with these challenges.

“We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple,” it added.

Gray previously sparked separation rumors after she was seen not wearing her engagement ring.

The two, however, were still seen together in several public events amid break up speculations.