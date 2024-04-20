‘You’re my greatest achievement’: Kris Aquino pens heartfelt birthday greeting to son Bimby

“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino gathered her courage and strength to write a heartfelt greeting for her son Bimby’s 17th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Kris said that she has yet to share more details about the status of her health but she wants to put the spotlight first on her son.

“Primarily because my news has mostly been sad,” she said.

Kris then recalled the moment she gave birth to her youngest son.

“April 19, 2007 I gave birth to my living guardian angel… in the past month with kuya josh back in the Philippines and because of several vaccines i needed to be given- bimb kept me company while i quarantined… ayokong sirain ang dapat good vibes sa 17th birthday ni bimb BUT i also know for all those praying for us i owe you the TRUTH.” she said.

Kris then shared her conversation with Bimby about her health condition.

“I’m keeping the promise i made to you- September 28, 2018 when we first knew there was something scary about my sudden weight loss and my complete blood test result,” she said.

She also apologized to Bimby for crying so hard over her fear that she could no longer witness Bimby’s 18th birthday.

“It’s my bad for not being grateful that against all odds, with 5 autoimmune conditions, 3 of them that are life threatening i failed to see the glass as being half full BECAUSE you’ve matured so much and you’re always ready to help my nurses, and though i know you’re also freaked, you still show CALM & absolute FAITH in God when my BP and heart rate reach scary high numbers,” she said.

She also thanked Bimby for his unconditional love and for being courageous.

“No matter how much physical pain i endure daily- my heart overflows with love because of your caring, selfless, unconditional LOVE. My one wish is for your character to remain STRONG, your values and integrity stay ADMIRABLE, your respectful and polite manner UNCHANGED, and your passion for learning will continue to inspire you to make the most of your education,” she said.

“I LOVE YOU not only during my lifetime or yours BUT definitely for eternity. You’re my greatest achievement because of your capacity to love- this early you’ve embraced your responsibility to take care of your kuya, and since you were 11 years old, you’ve been so protective of me. Love doesn’t die my honey please remember that. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life,” Kris added.