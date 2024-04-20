EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift’s new album breaks multiple Spotify records

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Taylor Swift/Instagram

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift broke yet another record on Friday, following the release of her highly anticipated 11th studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” or TTPD.

According to Spotify, TTPD became its most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

Additionally, before the album’s release, Spotify announced that TTPD became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the history of the music streaming platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

These recognitions, which came less than 24 hours after the new album’s release, were no surprise to fans. Updates and easter eggs have been closely watched by eagle-eyed Swifties since the announcement of her new album last February.

TTPD, which was originally announced to contain 16 new tracks, surprised fans by including 15 additional songs, becoming a double album.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍” she wrote on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

