EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bong Revilla hospitalized, asks for prayers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: Bong Revilla/Facebook

Senator Bong Revilla has been hospitalized following an injury incurred during his shoot of GMA project “Alyas Pogi.”

Revilla said he suffered from a partial tear of his Achilles heel while filming a running scene. His doctors, on the other hand, advised him to undergo surgery as soon as possible.

“Na-MRI na po ako kanina, and the doctor said my Achilles heel tear is at 50%, dahil sa pagtakbo… ang bilis ko raw tumakbo. Iyon mga, itong sinasabi na hindi na tayo bumabata, tumatanda na, but I am okay,” he said on a Facebook live video.

The senator added that the incident happened during the first day of their shoot and he was with actors Ara Mina and Epi Quizon.

“Medyo matagal-tagal… after ng operation, three to five months ang healing. Nakakainis. Medyo malungkot na balita, but I am okay. We will know by tomorrow. Please pray for me,” said Revilla.

The senator said no one wants the accident to happen.

“May mga pangyayari minsan na hindi mo maiwasan. Basta ang importante, ipagdasal niyo po na hindi naman grabe,” Revilla added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DMW advisory against ofw investment scams

DMW warns OFWs vs. investment scams

17 mins ago
TFT News ECO FRIENDLY REVOLUTION FILIPINO MOMS

8 ways Filipino moms lead the eco-friendly revolution

18 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 17T143406.047

Raining in UAE? Here are 8 traffic rules to remember to ensure safety and avoid fines

28 mins ago
TFT News REUTERS AIRPLANE DUBAI AIRPORT RAINING DUBAI

Multiple airlines announce travel advisories following adverse weather condition in Dubai

44 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button