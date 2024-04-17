Bong Revilla hospitalized, asks for prayers

Senator Bong Revilla has been hospitalized following an injury incurred during his shoot of GMA project “Alyas Pogi.”

Revilla said he suffered from a partial tear of his Achilles heel while filming a running scene. His doctors, on the other hand, advised him to undergo surgery as soon as possible.

“Na-MRI na po ako kanina, and the doctor said my Achilles heel tear is at 50%, dahil sa pagtakbo… ang bilis ko raw tumakbo. Iyon mga, itong sinasabi na hindi na tayo bumabata, tumatanda na, but I am okay,” he said on a Facebook live video.

The senator added that the incident happened during the first day of their shoot and he was with actors Ara Mina and Epi Quizon.

“Medyo matagal-tagal… after ng operation, three to five months ang healing. Nakakainis. Medyo malungkot na balita, but I am okay. We will know by tomorrow. Please pray for me,” said Revilla.

The senator said no one wants the accident to happen.

“May mga pangyayari minsan na hindi mo maiwasan. Basta ang importante, ipagdasal niyo po na hindi naman grabe,” Revilla added.