Bea Alonzo deletes Instagram posts with Dominic Roque

Netizens were quick to spot that Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo deleted all her posts with Dominic Roque on her Instagram page following their break up last February.

The move comes as a surprise for some of Alonzo’s followers since showbiz vloggers and columnists are reporting that Alonzo and Roque are on their way to patching things up.

Netizens noticed the deletion of Roque’s photos on Alonzo’s IG page on Sunday while the actor remains to be on Alonzo’s YouTube channel.

Alonzo and Roque met in 2021 and announced their engagement back in July 2023.

“After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults,” the former couple said in February.

The two said that they want time and privacy as they deal with the impact of their breakup to their personal lives.

“We sincerely request for everyone to kindly spare us from more cruel and very hurtful words thrown on social media,” Roque and Alonzo said.

“We kindly request that you give us the privacy we need as we navigate our future lives with respect, kindness, compassion, and dignity,” they added.

