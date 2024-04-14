EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda marks 48th birthday in grand celebration 

Kapamilya television host and Unkabogable star Vice Ganda threw a grand birthday celebration to mark her 48th birthday. 

Celebrities who attended the birthday party shared some glimpses on their social media accounts like Amy Perez. 

Amy shared snippets of guests all dressed in white while enjoying music and dinner. 

Vice’s husband Ion Perez was also seen giving a birthday message to his wife. 

Vice also thanked all the guests who came and celebrated her birthday. 

The party ended with a grand fireworks display as seen in the stories of singer KZ Tandingan. 

Vice’s birthday was on March 31 and she made a grand birthday performance when It’s Showtime debuted on former rival network GMA-7. 

The noontime show now leads the race in the heavily contested timeslot. 

