Alden Richards, Jericho Rosales court Kathryn Bernardo- Ogie Diaz

Courtesy: Jericho Rosales, Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards/IG

Veteran entertainment vlogger and columnist Ogie Diaz revealed that Kapuso superstar Alden Richards is courting Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.

“Nanliligaw na itong si Alden kay Kathryn and makikita iyan sa kanilang body language,” said Diaz citing a source from the camp of Bernardo.

Diaz said that the family of Bernardo likes Richards for her.

“Si Alden ay isang negosyante, financially stable, responsable, kaya natutuwa kay Alden ang pamilya ni Kathryn,” said Diaz.

Diaz, however, clarified that Jericho Rosales is also courting Bernardo.

“Ang sabi ng aking source, nanliligaw si Jericho Rosales kay Kathryn,” Diaz explained.

The vlogger added that the family might prefer Richards over Rosales.

Before Richards was spotted on a number of events with Bernardo including the latter’s housewarming party, Rosales and Bernardo were first spotted together doing jogging and celebrating Bernardo’s birthday in Palawan.

Rosales and Richards have yet to confirm whether they are courting Bernardo.

 

