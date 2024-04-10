Jason Derulo to kick off EarthSoul festival in Dubai, in line with UAE’s year of sustainability

Get ready for a groundbreaking event set to revolutionize the music scene in the UAE. EarthSoul, the region’s premier eco-conscious music and art festival, is slated to debut at Dubai’s home of live entertainment, Coca-Cola Arena on May 4th, 2024, aligning perfectly with the UAE’s declaration of 2024 as the Year of Sustainability.

EarthSoul Festival dives into the pinnacle of musical extravagance and unveils its electrifying lineup with the one-day edition, featuring none other than global sensation Jason Derulo live in Dubai. Prepare to be immersed in the “Nu King” Show, where Derulo’s unparalleled talent and boundless energy take center stage, promising an unforgettable experience. Pulsating with electrifying music Jason’s American Pop will set your soul on fire and have you dancing to the rhythm to chart-topping hits like “Savage Love”, “Trumpets”, “Acapulco”, and “Take You Dancing.”

The edition launches with the mesmerizing talent of one of the most iconic artists, set to leave audiences captivated alongside a power-packed line-up of top-tier artists who will elevate the concert experience to new heights. Pakistani sensation Shae Gill, of ‘Pasoori’ fame, Emirati Soul singer Arqam, and the rising star Celine Dee Matahari will use their artistry to drive environmental consciousness, creating a concert filled with profound purpose.

Arqam, Emirati Soul singer, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I feel immensely privileged to be the UAE’s representative at Dubai’s inaugural eco-conscious music festival. We are eagerly looking forward to curating an unforgettable experience that celebrates both Earth and music.”

Conceptualized and Organized by Orbit Events, the focus extends beyond entertainment to address pressing environmental issues, with an emphasis on marine conservation and sustainability. Through their performances, artists will raise awareness about critical challenges while inspiring individuals to take action for a greener planet. With a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, EarthSoul serves as a platform for artists and audiences to come together in support of a sustainable future. Get ready to experience a concert that not only entertains but also inspires positive change.

Ms. Pragna Vaya, Managing Director at Orbit Events, said, “The festival encapsulates the notion that change commences from within ourselves. We have faith in the transformative potential of art and music to ignite inspiration and foster positive transformation, thereby positioning EarthSoul as a driving force towards a sustainable world accessible to everyone.”

In the lead up to the event there will be a panel discussion on planet conservation with thought leaders and ambassadors of change. The community can also discover the opportunity to participate in impactful activations like pre-event beach clean-up drives through meaningful partnerships with organizations, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for all.

Art takes centre stage through a University Art Contest, under the theme ‘Oceans of Change’, contributing to our festival’s message of sustainability. The contest provides a platform for students from UAE’s universities and design schools to compete to showcase their creativity through art installations made from ocean waste, recycled and upcycled materials, promise to captivate and serve as educational tools, inspiring a greener way of living.

The event is dedicated to fostering a profound and tangible impact, driving real change in our communities and beyond by offsetting our carbon footprint through planting mangroves and trees, and restoring the marine ecosystems. By attending the festival, attendees can actively support this initiative, knowing that a part of the proceeds from the tickets sold will go towards protecting the environment and greening our planet.

For more information, visit www.earthsoulfestival.com

Tickets are available on coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist and Virgin Tickets