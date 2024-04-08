EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda elated over It’s Showtime dominance in weekend race vs. Eat Bulaga

Kapamilya television host Vice Ganda is happy over the success of It’s Showtime debut to its former rival network GMA-7.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Vice thanked the ‘madlang pipol and the madlang kapuso’ for their support.

“Madlang pipol, mga madlang kapuso sa buong mundo, maraming maraming salamat sa napakataas na pagmamahal na ibinigay niyo sa amin,” said Vice.

“Salamat po talaga, at sana huwag po kayong magbabago ng pagtanggap at pagmamahal sa amin. Magsama pa rin po tayo araw-araw para taasan natin nang taasan ang lebel ng pagmamahal at saya everyday,” the TV host added.

Abunda said that Showtime snatched the top slot on Saturday with 6.8% of the audience share in GMA alone.

It registered an average of 9.7% on the combined overnight data of channels GTV, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV. This is according to Nielsen Philippines NUTAM People Ratings.

